Mohali: 5 liquor boxes seized in Phase 7, Cong workers protest

Five liquor boxes were seized from a car in Mohali’s Phase 7 ahead of the municipal corporation elections on Sunday, triggering protests by Congress workers in ward number 10.

Police officials searching a suspicious vehicle. (HT Photo)

Congress leaders said party candidate Kanwarbir Singh Ruby Sidhu and his supporters, after receiving information about liquor distribution in the area, came across a black car parked outside the residence of an independent candidate. “The car had a Punjab Police sticker. Liquor was being distributed door-to-door to influence voters,” they alleged.

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Ruby Sidhu alleged that two persons were in the vehicle, one of whom brandished a pistol before fleeing as his supporters gathered. He said the second person was handed over to the police.

Party members alleged that a knife and a police uniform, apart from five liquor boxes, were found in the vehicle. Former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, Ruby’s father, also reached the spot and alleged involvement of some police personnel in liquor distribution. He sought action against those involved. He also sought a search of the house outside which the vehicle had been parked

Congress workers staged a dharna in the area and cancelled a planned roadshow.

Superintendent of police (city) Dilpreet Singh said the vehicle and the five liquor boxes were seized and an FIR was registered against Balwinder, a private individual, under the Excise Act. Further action would follow after the investigation, he said. However, in the video circulated by Congress workers, a police uniform with two stars and a nameplate — Balwinder Singh Jhansal — was clearly visible.

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