The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded ₹7 lakh compensation to the family of a 65-year-old milk vendor who died after a truck hit his bicycle near Banur last year, holding the truck driver responsible for the fatal accident.

According to the claim petition, the accident took place around 6.45 am on October 17, 2025, when Mani Singh was returning to his village on a bicycle after selling milk in Banur. (HT File)

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Presiding officer Atul Kasana directed the driver, owner and insurer of the truck to pay the compensation jointly and severally, with 7.5% annual interest from the date of filing of the claim petition until its realisation.

The tribunal passed the order on a petition filed by the widow, two sons and two married daughters of Mani Singh alias Manee Singh, a resident of village Mathiaran in Banur, who sought ₹75 lakh compensation under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the claim petition, the accident took place around 6.45 am on October 17, 2025, when Mani Singh was returning to his village on a bicycle after selling milk in Banur. His son, Nirmal Singh, who was riding another bicycle behind him, witnessed the accident.

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{{^usCountry}} The petition stated that a truck bearing registration number PB-11-AF-8683 struck Mani Singh’s bicycle from behind near a petrol pump in front of Pradhan Dhaba at village Momli under Lalru police station limits. The injured man was taken to Civil Hospital, Banur, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died the same day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition stated that a truck bearing registration number PB-11-AF-8683 struck Mani Singh’s bicycle from behind near a petrol pump in front of Pradhan Dhaba at village Momli under Lalru police station limits. The injured man was taken to Civil Hospital, Banur, and later referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died the same day. {{/usCountry}}

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The tribunal relied on the testimony of eyewitness Nirmal Singh, the FIR, post-mortem report and the police challan filed against truck driver Ami Chand. It held that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the truck.

The insurance company opposed the claim, arguing that the driver did not possess a valid driving licence and alleging breaches of policy conditions. However, the tribunal rejected these objections after examining the driving licence, registration certificate, insurance policy, fitness certificate and goods permit placed on record. It held that the insurer failed to establish any violation of the policy terms.

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For calculating compensation, the tribunal assessed the deceased’s monthly income at ₹11,726 based on Punjab’s minimum wages for an unskilled labourer. After applying a multiplier of seven and making deductions towards personal expenses, it awarded compensation under the heads of loss of dependency, consortium, funeral expenses and loss of estate.

The tribunal directed that 80% of the compensation be paid to the widow, while the remaining 20% be shared equally among the couple’s two sons and two daughters.