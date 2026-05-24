Mohali: Airport Road choked as protesters stage march over alleged sacrilege in Sohana

The busy Airport Road witnessed a massive traffic jam for more than an hour on Saturday after members of the Sikh community staged a protest march over an alleged sacrilege incident reported earlier this month in Sohana village.

DSP traffic Karnail Singh confirmed that traffic disruption occurred due to the protest march and said normal movement was restored after police intervention. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The protest was linked to an alleged desecration case that came to light on May 6, when damaged pages of “Gutka Sahib” were found scattered near Mata Gujri Devi Gurdwara, close to Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Sohana.

According to the complaint submitted to police by Kharar resident Charanjit Singh, he and Manpreet Singh were returning home on a motorcycle around 11.10pm after performing service at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan when they noticed torn and damaged pages of the Gutka Sahib lying on Airport Road near the Gurdwara.

The duo collected the pages and informed members of the congregation, who later preserved them respectfully. In his complaint, Charanjit Singh alleged that unknown persons had committed the act and demanded strict legal action against those responsible.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On Saturday members of the Sikh community gathered to express “rosh” over the incident, leading to heavy traffic congestion on Airport Road. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both carriageways as police diverted traffic through alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Saturday members of the Sikh community gathered to express “rosh” over the incident, leading to heavy traffic congestion on Airport Road. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on both carriageways as police diverted traffic through alternate routes. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Police have already registered an FIR against unknown persons under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

DSP traffic Karnail Singh confirmed that traffic disruption occurred due to the protest march and said normal movement was restored after police intervention.