Mohali: Amid late-night brawls, hooliganism, cops push for 11pm closure of 3B2 shops

Planning a late-night food run or shopping trip to 3B2 market? Better check your clock before heading out. Police have verbally directed shopkeepers in the bustling market to close their establishments by 11pm, bringing an earlier end to a place that has remained active late into the night.

For visitors who work or study late, however, the proposed 11pm closing time could make a difference. (HT File)

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The move comes after repeated complaints from market members about drinking sessions, fights, reckless driving and groups of youths occupying the parking area late at night. Shopkeepers said such incidents have affected business and made some customers hesitant to visit the market after dark.

Police presence in the market has also been increased during occasions that draw larger crowds. During Diwali last year, police set up special nakas in and around 3B2, and around 15 vehicles were impounded during the checking drive, police said.

Superintendent of police (SP) (city) Dilpreet Singh said police were acting on complaints from traders and residents and would continue checking the market to prevent disturbances. “We have just given a verbal direction to the shopkeepers and have increased checking in the area and will take action against anyone creating nuisance, driving dangerously or disturbing others. Our priority is to ensure that visitors and shopkeepers feel safe,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the cases reported in the market last year, one prominent incident took place on Diwali night when a scuffle broke out between two groups. And in another case four men allegedly created a ruckus in the market, assaulted a food outlet worker and tried to run him over with their car. All were booked under different sections of BNS including attempted murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the cases reported in the market last year, one prominent incident took place on Diwali night when a scuffle broke out between two groups. And in another case four men allegedly created a ruckus in the market, assaulted a food outlet worker and tried to run him over with their car. All were booked under different sections of BNS including attempted murder. {{/usCountry}}

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Market committee president of 3B2 Akbinder Gosal said shopkeepers had been raising concerns over groups coming to the market for drinking sessions and creating problems for businesses and visitors. “People come here in cars, occupy the parking area, drink and then argue with shopkeepers or other visitors. There have also been complaints of reckless driving, fights and harassment. Families and other customers should be able to sit at restaurants without worrying about such groups. We, the committee members, welcome this direction of Mohali police” he said.

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Gosal said the problem was not limited to one incident. According to him, groups often gathered in the market late in the evening, played loud music, consumed liquor and got into arguments. Shopkeepers also faced problems when such groups blocked parking spaces or misbehaved with staff, he said.

Hassle for night owls

For visitors who work or study late, however, the proposed 11pm closing time could make a difference.

Kanwarpreet, who works late at night, said 3B2 was among the few places where he could get food after finishing work. “If the shops close at 11pm, people who finish work late will have fewer options. Police action against troublemakers is understandable, but regular visitors should not suffer because of them,” he said.

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Rishab, a student who regularly visits the market, said the late-night crowd was part of the attraction but incidents involving fights and reckless driving made the area uncomfortable at times. “There should be checking against people who create problems, but the market should also remain accessible to us and other visitors who come for food,” he said.

Police said the checking and patrolling would continue, particularly during late-night hours, to prevent drinking in public, reckless driving and other disturbances.