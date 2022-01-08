Mohali: As assembly polls near, political parties up the ante to woo voters

Though the date for the assembly elections is yet to be announced, leaders of all political parties are geared up for the polls.

Mohali will witness a multi-cornered contest as in the current political scenario, the BJP and the Captain Amarinder Singh faction are also in the picture, besides the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

AAP has declared former mayor and real estate baron Kulwant Singh as its candidate, while other parties are yet to declare their candidates. Both Congress and AAP have put up hoardings and banners all over the city. In the hoardings, the Congress is highlighting its achievements of the past five years, while AAP is saying, “One chance to Kejriwal this time”.

Sitting Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu, who has won the seat three times in a row since 2007, is once again eyeing the ticket from Mohali. On Friday, Sidhu inaugurated the election office in Sector 79 and took a dig at his opponents.

He said he challenged his opponents to counter him anywhere on development work carried out in Mohali during his tenure. The people of Mohali should compare the 10 years of mayorship of

Kulwant Singh, a candidate from the AAP, versus 10 months of work under the Congress-ruled MC headed by Amarjeet Sidhu, which has changed the face of Mohali and has catapulted it to 81st rank from 164th under the Swachh Bharat Survey, he said.

On the other hand, Kulwant is regularly holding public meetings with people. On Friday, during his public meeting, he said with the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, corruption will be curbed and the people of Punjab will be given corruption-free, public-oriented administration. Mohali would see an all-around develop and “atrocities being committed by the present leaders” would also be taken into account.

From the BJP, former president of the Mohali Industries Association Sanjeev Vashist is eyeing the ticket from Mohali and has put up banners and posters all over the city and also addressing a public meeting.

