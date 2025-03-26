Menu Explore
Mohali: Baba among 5 let off in drugs, arms case

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 26, 2025 10:44 AM IST

The accused were booked under Sections 212 (harbouring), 216 (crime of harbouring an offender who has escaped from custody) and 387 of Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides Arms Act and NDPS Act

A local court on Tuesday acquitted gangster Dilpreet Baba and four others, including two women, in a 2018 drugs, harbouring and arms case registered at the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) police station, Mohali.

Apart from Baba, the court acquitted Harpreet Kaur, Rupinder Kaur, Vipin Kumar and Arun Kumar. The detailed order is awaited. (HT Photo)

Apart from Baba, the court acquitted Harpreet Kaur, Rupinder Kaur, Vipin Kumar and Arun Kumar. The detailed order is awaited.

SSOC had alleged that Baba used to supply drugs and arms to gangsters across the state.

As per an FIR registered on July 7, 2018, it was alleged that Rupinder Kaur, alias Ruby, and her sister Harpreet Kaur, both reportedly being two-timed by the gangster, were arrested for harbouring him.

It was also alleged that Baba used to store drugs and arms at the Chandigarh house of Ruby and at the Nawanshahr residence of Harpreet.

Police later had also booked Vipin and Arun for helping Baba in his criminal activities, including extortion.

After police failed to prove the allegations, the court acquitted all the five accused.

