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Mohali: Caught with 175kg poppy husk, 2 men get 12 years of RI

According to the prosecution, the two were intercepted during a naka on Airport Road near Satsang Bhawan, Zirakpur, on August 22, 2024

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 07:36 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A special court in Mohali has sentenced two men to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment each and imposed a fine of 1.5 lakh for possessing 175 kg of poppy husk, in a case registered at Zirakpur in 2024.

Mohali court sentenced both to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 lakh each. (HT File)

The court of special judge Harsimranjit Singh held Narinder Singh,42, a resident of Rajpura, and Sikander Singh, 37, a resident of Mohali, guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, observing that both were in joint conscious possession of a commercial quantity of contraband.

According to the prosecution, the two were intercepted during a naka on Airport Road near Satsang Bhawan, Zirakpur, on August 22, 2024. The accused, travelling in an Innova Crysta, allegedly attempted to flee but were apprehended by the police.

During the search, conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer after following due procedure, officials recovered seven plastic bags from the boot of the vehicle. Each bag contained 25 kg of poppy husk, taking the total recovery to 175 kg.

 
drug menace zirakpur ndps act
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Caught with 175kg poppy husk, 2 men get 12 years of RI
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Caught with 175kg poppy husk, 2 men get 12 years of RI
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