Mohali cigarette seller refuses to loan matchbox to duo, son stabbed to death
chandigarh news

Mohali cigarette seller refuses to loan matchbox to duo, son stabbed to death

20-year-old had intervened after the duo started arguing with his father at his cigarette stall in Sector 82, Mohali, said police
The accused were arrested and sent to three-day police remand by a Mohali court. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 03:08 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Two men stabbed a 20-year-old youth to death after his father refused to give them a matchbox on loan in Sector 82 on Saturday evening.

The accused, Bhupinder Singh, of Dhan Singh village, Bathinda, and Rinku, of Jagatpura village, Mohali, have been arrested.

The victim, Prince Kumar, hailed from Chhapra in Bihar, and currently lived with his family in Kambala village, Kharar.

“Prince had a juice stall in Sector 82 and his father, Mukhtiar Singh, sells cigarettes nearby. On Saturday, both accused approached Mukhtiar to borrow a matchbox, but he refused as they already owed him 500. This led to heated arguments, when Prince rushed to his father’s aid,” said Bhagwant Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sohana police station.

“The duo left, but returned soon after from their workshop nearby and stabbed Prince in the abdomen several times. He was rushed to a private hospital in Sohana, where he was declared brought dead,” the SHO added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

They were produced before a court that sent them to three-day police remand. The victim’s body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

