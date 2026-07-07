Mohali consumer panel orders PSPCL to withdraw false bills, refund dues

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, has directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to withdraw erroneous electricity bills after it raised a demand of over ₹1 lakh under four different meter numbers for a single power connection. The commission ordered the power utility to recalculate the consumer’s dues on the basis of actual consumption.

PSPCL did not appear before the consumer commission despite notice and was proceeded against ex parte. (HT File)

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The commission also ordered PSPCL to refund any excess amount recovered from the consumer with interest and pay compensation for harassment and litigation expenses.

The complaint was filed by Susan Joseph a resident of Sector 127, Mohali, who alleged that PSPCL issued 64 electricity bills for the same electricity account between 2015 and 2019 using four different meter numbers even though only one meter had been installed at her flat.

According to the complaint, the electricity meter remained installed in the common area of the residential complex since 2015 and was accessible to PSPCL officials for recording readings. Despite this, the corporation initially issued bills on an average basis without recording actual readings. Later, it generated bills showing the meter status as ‘meter not at site’ while simultaneously changing the meter numbers in the billing records.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that PSPCL raised an outstanding demand of ₹1.36 lakh in 2018 and threatened to disconnect the electricity supply. Fearing disconnection, her tenant started paying the bills directly to the corporation. She further alleged that the inflated bills led to disputes with the tenant, who eventually vacated the premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that PSPCL raised an outstanding demand of ₹1.36 lakh in 2018 and threatened to disconnect the electricity supply. Fearing disconnection, her tenant started paying the bills directly to the corporation. She further alleged that the inflated bills led to disputes with the tenant, who eventually vacated the premises. {{/usCountry}}

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Susan Joseph submitted written complaints to the PSPCL office at Kharar and also approached senior officials through email, alleging incorrect billing and wrongful replacement of meter details. However, she claimed that the corporation failed to rectify the discrepancies.

The complainant further stated that in November 2018, a team of PSPCL officials visited the premises and allegedly asked her to clear the dues. She issued four cheques amounting to ₹1.51 lakh.

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During proceedings before the Permanent Lok Adalat, PSPCL inspected the installed meter and later issued a revised bill in December 2019 mentioning the actual meter number as ‘1190084’ and its recorded reading. The complainant argued that this established that the earlier bills had not been prepared on the basis of the actual installed meter.

PSPCL did not appear before the consumer commission despite notice and was proceeded against ex parte.

After examining the evidence, the commission held that the complainant had established a prima facie case of deficiency in service. It observed that PSPCL failed to explain why it reflected four different meter numbers for the same electricity connection or why it repeatedly showed the meter as ‘not at site’ despite its installation in an accessible common area.

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The commission directed PSPCL to withdraw the erroneous bills, recalculate the electricity charges on the basis of the actual installed meter after adjusting all payments already made, and refund any excess amount with 6% annual interest. It ruled that if the refund is not made within 30 days, the amount will carry 9% annual interest until payment. It also directed the corporation to pay ₹15,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.