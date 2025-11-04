Edit Profile
    Mohali: Cops nab Kharar woman, Nigerian national, seize 155gm of ICE drug

    Both the accused are habitual offenders and have previous NDPS cases registered against them, say police

    Published on: Nov 04, 2025 7:48 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Mohali
    The Kharar police have arrested two persons, including a woman from Kharar and a Nigerian national from Delhi, and recovered 155 grams of ICE drug (methamphetamine) from their possession.

    Police said further investigation is underway. (HT File)

    Superintendent of police (Rural) Manpreet Singh said the operation was led by DSP Kharar-1 Karan Singh Sandhu and Amrinder Singh, SHO City Kharar, along with their team.

    According to police, the woman, a resident of LIC Colony, Kharar, had earlier been arrested on October 25 when 55 grams of ICE was recovered from her. Her husband is also in jail in a separate NDPS case. A case under Section 22 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her at the City Kharar police station.

    During interrogation, the woman revealed her source of supply, leading the police to Delhi, where they arrested Kingsley Chinoso, a resident Nigerian national who resides in Chander Vihar, New Delhi. During the raid, police recovered 100 grams of ICE from his possession.

    Officials said the woman is a habitual offender, with three previous NDPS cases registered at police stations in Mullanpur and Balongi. Chinoso also has a prior NDPS case registered under Sections 8(c), 21(c), and 23 with the Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi.

    Police confirmed that both accused are part of a larger network supplying drugs in the region. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the syndicate and dismantle the network.

