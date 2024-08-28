Mohali councillor’s son, friend attacked, FIR lodged

An FIR has been registered against several individuals following a brutal attack on Maninder Singh, the son of Mohali municipal councillor of Ward No. 4, Nayagaon, Gurbachan Singh, and his friend Simranpreet Singh. The incident took place on the night of February 18 near CITCO Tower parking area in Chandigarh. As per the complaint filed by the councillor, his son Maninder and his friend Simranpreet Singh were attacked around 9 pm by a group of assailants wielding deadly weapons on the night of February 18 near CITCO Tower parking area in Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

As per the complaint filed by the councillor, his son Maninder and his friend Simranpreet Singh were attacked around 9 pm by a group of assailants wielding deadly weapons. The attackers, identified as Maninder Dhillon, Jashan Aulakh, Aksh Brar, Harpreet Singh alias Happy Deora, Arshdeep Singh Bhau, Jagan Sidhu, Sonu Punia, and several unknown persons, inflicted serious injuries on both victims. Maninder suffered multiple injuries, including a fracture in his right hand, while Simranpreet also sustained a similar fracture.

Councillor Gurbachan Singh, in his complaint, highlighted that the prime accused Maninder Dhillon is a history-sheeter with a notorious past, including previous charges under the Arms Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Dhillon is reportedly known for supplying deadly weapons to some of Punjab’s most wanted gangsters, he said.

He further alleged that the accused had previously harassed and threatened him and his family, warning them of dire consequences. Despite informing police immediately after the incident and admitting his son to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, no action was initially taken against the accused.

The complaint also mentioned that Maninder has been missing for over two and a half months since the attack. There is a growing concern that he may have been kidnapped or is hiding due to fear for his life, as the accused continues to intimidate the family. Gurbachan Singh claimed that the accused frequently conducted reconnaissance near his office in front of Mountview Hotel, Sector 10, and openly threatened him in front of his family.

In light of these threats, the councillor has requested immediate action from the senior superintendent of police (SSP), Chandigarh, seeking security for his family while expressing fear for their lives. He also accused the local police of pressuring him to withdraw the complaint, alleging that the accused are influential figures who are being shielded from legal consequences.

Following the councillor’s complaint, Chandigarh Police have registered a case at the Sector 3 Police Station. The charges include Sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. An investigation into the case is underway, with police officials working to gather evidence and take appropriate action against the accused.