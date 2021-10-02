Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali court awards 10-year RI to Nigerian drug smuggler
chandigarh news

Mohali court awards 10-year RI to Nigerian drug smuggler

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Abu Henry, alias Kevin, who was caught with 550gm heroin and ₹4 lakh drug money in Mohali in 2017
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 02:42 AM IST
A resident of Krishna Puri, Delhi, Abu used to bring the heroin from Delhi and sold it to Narinder, who further supplied it to his clients in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining places, said police. (Shutterstock)

Caught with 550gm heroin and 4 lakh drug money in 2017, a Nigerian man was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a local court on Friday.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harpeet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on the convict, Abu Henry, alias Kevin.

His local accomplice, Narinder Singh, a native of Patiala and currently living in Sector 76, Mohali, was awarded seven-year RI and a fine of 70,000. If the fine is not paid, both will have to undergo another one-year imprisonment.

They have been convicted under Sections 21, 61, 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Section 14 of the Foreigners Act.

According to police, the duo was caught with the heroin and drug money by the special task force (STF) near Phase 4, Mohali, while they were travelling in a Toyota Fortuner SUV.

A resident of Krishna Puri, Delhi, Abu used to bring the heroin from Delhi and sold it to Narinder, who further supplied it to his clients in Mohali, Chandigarh and adjoining places.

During interrogation, Abu confessed that he came to India on a business visa in 2016 and never returned. Narinder is already facing five NDPS cases in Mohali, Dhuri and Patiala.

Abu is the fifth Nigerian this year to be sentenced to 10-year RI for smuggling heroin.

On September 6, Austin Krairi; on September 9, a woman, Joye Cheeka Ozuma; on September 16, Joel Smith; and on September 29, Mariam Wanoe were awarded the jail terms by the court of additional district and sessions judge Harpeet Kaur Kaleka.

