Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali court awards 2 Ludhiana men 10 years RI in drugs case
chandigarh news

Mohali court awards 2 Ludhiana men 10 years RI in drugs case

Mohali additional district and session judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke on Monday sentenced two Ludhiana residents to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment on charges of drug smuggling
The Mohali court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh each on the two Ludhiana who were arrested in 2018 with 850 grams of heroin. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 01:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Mohali additional district and session judge Harjit Kaur Kaleke on Monday sentenced two Ludhiana residents to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment in a drug smuggling case. A fine of 1 lakh each was also imposed on the convicts.

In October 2018, the two convicts, Gurinder Singh, alias Gindi, and Prince Sharma were arrested by the special task force (STF) of Mohali police, and 850gm heroin was recovered from them.

They were nabbed from the Airport road while entering Mohali to sell the contraband.

The STF in its charge sheet alleged that the two smugglers used to procure heroin from Delhi and sold it in Mohali, Ropar, Kharar, Ludhiana, Samrala, Chandigarh and Morinda at higher rates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP