Mohali court denies pre-arrest bail to former Punjab minister Gilzian in graft case

Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief
A Mohali court on Tuesday dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Punjab’s forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian in a corruption case.
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 12:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The court of additional district and sessions judge said corruption charges against the former Congress minister are of “serious nature” and “under such circumstances bail cannot be granted”.

Earlier Gilzian had approached the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of the FIR registered against him, but failed to get any relief.

Gilzian was booked for his alleged involvement in organised corruption pertaining to the issuance of permits for cutting of khair trees, transfer of officials, making purchases, and issuance of NOCs during the Congress regime. The Punjab vigilance bureau has already arrested former forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the case.

