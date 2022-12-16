Mohali court dismisses bail plea of AIG Kapoor in graft case

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 16, 2022 04:09 AM IST

The vigilance bureau had on October 6 arrested Kapoor for taking a bribe of ₹1 crore through different cheques for allegedly helping a woman get acquitted in a criminal case

A Mohali court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Ashish Kapoor and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harvinder Singh arrested in a bribery case.
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Mohali court on Thursday dismissed the bail applications of assistant inspector general (AIG) of police Ashish Kapoor and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harvinder Singh arrested in a bribery case.

The bail applications have been dismissed by the court of additional district and sessions judge Avtar Singh.

The vigilance bureau had on October 6 arrested Kapoor for taking a bribe of 1 crore through different cheques for allegedly helping a woman get acquitted in a criminal case. Kapoor was then posted as the commandant, 4th IRB, Pathankot. He is currently lodged in Patiala jail.

In its chargesheet submitted on December 3 under Section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the bureau had submitted that Kapoor had taken 11 cheques from the woman’s family.

