Mohali court extends judicial remand of ex-minister Vijay Singla till July 8
The Mohali court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Punjab’s former health minister and AAP MLA Vijay Singla till July 8 in a corruption case.
Singla was produced before the court through video conferencing after his 14-day judicial remand ended on Friday.
The Mohali police had arrested Singla on corruption charges on May 24. The action came following an unprecedented move by chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacking him as a minister and ordering the registration of an FIR against him.
He was accused of demanding bribe as commission for allotment of funds in government tenders.
On June 10, the Mohali court dismissed his bail plea following which Singla moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking bail. The bail petition, however, is still pending in the high court.
The plea claims that the entire FIR against the former minister revolves around the allegation of demand only, based solely on an audio conversation, the veracity and authenticity of which was not verified by the investigating agency before registering the present FIR.
So far, the Punjab police have not secured orders from the Mohali court to conduct Singla’s voice analysis tests. After the orders, Mohali police will bring Singla on a production warrant to get his voice samples recorded.
Lack of staff, infrastructure: Seven Punjab polytechnic colleges in dire need of attention
Seven government polytechnic colleges in Punjab, set up in 2012 with financial assistance from the Centre, have been struggling with lack of proper staff and basic infrastructure, including no or non-functional labs and incomplete buildings, since the past decade, impacting the quality of education in these institutes. None of the colleges is offering engineering diploma courses of all streams at one college.
Madhya Pradesh police inspector dies by suicide after shooting woman cop
A 57-year-old police inspector shot at and injured a woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) in the Indore police control room (PCR) before shooting himself dead, police said. The police inspector, who was posted at the Shyamla Hills police station, Bhopal, died on the spot while the woman ASI, posted at PCR, Indore, received minor injuries on one ear. The ASI was rushed to the hospital where her condition is said to be stable.
President to visit Vrindavan on June 27, offer prayers at Bankey Bihari temple
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit the religious town Vrindavan on June 27 (Monday). During his two-and-a-half-hour visit, he is scheduled to offer prayers at the Bankey Behari temple. He will also visit an ashram in Vrindavan where he will interact with widows, Krishna Kutir. Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in Vrindavan on Monday to welcome Kovind who is nearing the end of his term as President.
Alert traffic constable rescues school students as bus gets stuck on waterlogged road near bridge in Kalyan
An alert on-duty traffic constable from Ulhasnagar came to the rescue of 10 students who were stuck in a school bus that broke down in Kalyan due to heavy waterlogging caused by the rain on Friday afternoon. Constable Gokul Dhongde and a traffic warden, Aukash Chavan, rushed to the spot and evacuated the students, carrying them on their shoulders through knee-deep water.
Political crisis takes its toll: Mumbai police’s annual charity show ‘Umang’ postponed
The current political turmoil in the state seems to have not spared even the Mumbai police's annual charity event. 'Umang', which was scheduled to be held on June 26 at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex, has been postponed without a new date. City police commissioner Sanjay Pandey is set to retire on June 30. The Mumbai police earn around ₹4 crore from the event and the money is used for police welfare.
