Mohali court extends judicial remand of ex-minister Vijay Singla till July 8

The Mohali court on Friday extended the judicial remand of Punjab’s former health minister and AAP MLA Vijay Singla till July 8 in a corruption case.

Singla was produced before the court through video conferencing after his 14-day judicial remand ended on Friday.

The Mohali police had arrested Singla on corruption charges on May 24. The action came following an unprecedented move by chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacking him as a minister and ordering the registration of an FIR against him.

He was accused of demanding bribe as commission for allotment of funds in government tenders.

On June 10, the Mohali court dismissed his bail plea following which Singla moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking bail. The bail petition, however, is still pending in the high court.

The plea claims that the entire FIR against the former minister revolves around the allegation of demand only, based solely on an audio conversation, the veracity and authenticity of which was not verified by the investigating agency before registering the present FIR.

So far, the Punjab police have not secured orders from the Mohali court to conduct Singla’s voice analysis tests. After the orders, Mohali police will bring Singla on a production warrant to get his voice samples recorded.