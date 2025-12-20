Search
Sat, Dec 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali court rejects bail plea of alleged vehicle theft kingpin

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 08:46 am IST

Police informed the court that Singh is the main kingpin of a gang involved in stealing vehicles and selling them after tampering with engine and chassis numbers using forged documents

A Mohali court has dismissed the bail application of Ranbir Singh, alias Joji, who is accused of running a vehicle theft and forgery racket, citing the seriousness of the charges and the absence of any change in circumstances since the earlier rejection of his plea.

Finding no fresh grounds to reconsider the matter, the court dismissed the bail application and ordered the file to be consigned to the record room. (iStock)
Finding no fresh grounds to reconsider the matter, the court dismissed the bail application and ordered the file to be consigned to the record room. (iStock)

Police informed the court that Singh is the main kingpin of a gang involved in stealing vehicles and selling them after tampering with engine and chassis numbers using forged documents. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a naka on Airport Road on August 18 and arrested the accused along with his associates while they were travelling in a stolen Thar jeep bearing a fake registration number.

During the investigation, four stolen vehicles were recovered from the accused. The police also seized a dot marking machine allegedly used to alter engine and chassis numbers. It was further submitted that ten FIRs related to vehicle theft have been registered against the accused in New Delhi.

The defence argued that the accused has been in judicial custody since August 18 and that the investigation has been completed. However, the court observed that mere completion of investigation and the length of custody are not sufficient grounds for granting bail, particularly in view of the gravity of the offences. Finding no fresh grounds to reconsider the matter, the court dismissed the bail application and ordered the file to be consigned to the record room.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali court rejects bail plea of alleged vehicle theft kingpin
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A Mohali court has denied bail to Ranbir Singh, alias Joji, the alleged leader of a vehicle theft and forgery ring, emphasizing the serious charges against him. Singh was arrested on August 18 with associates in a stolen jeep, linked to ten FIRs in New Delhi. The court found no new grounds to reconsider bail.