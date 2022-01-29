Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali court sentences youth to 20-year jail for raping seven-year-old girl
Mohali court sentences youth to 20-year jail for raping seven-year-old girl

The Mohali court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the convict, Neetu, who was held guilty under Sections 376-A/B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act
According to the case files, the minor girl was home with her four-year-old brother, while their parents were away at work, when the accused sexually assaulted her (Getty Images/Vetta)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 02:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 23-year-old man has been awarded 20-year rigorous imprisonment (RI) for raping a seven-year-old girl in November 2018.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar also imposed a fine of 20,000 on the convict, Neetu, who was held guilty under Sections 376-A/B (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

According to the case files, the minor girl was home with her four-year-old brother, while their parents were away at work. On returning home, they found their daughter in pain and took her to a doctor, who after examining her confirmed sexual assault. On being coaxed by her parents, the child revealed that a man living on the first floor of their house sexually assaulted her, and had attacked her twice earlier as well. The accused was arrested and convicted on Friday after a three-year trial.

