Mohali DBEE brings private firm on board to provide 1,000 jobs

The district bureau of employment and enterprises (DBEE) on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Srp Us Logistics Private Limited, under which the private firm will place a minimum of 1,000 candidates registered with DBEE every year, providing them jobs in its own company or other organisations.Mohali deputy commissioner Amit Talwar signed the MoU, which is valid for a year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The firm will organise various workshops to develop entrepreneurial skills among the youth registered with DBEE and conduct regular seminars, webinars, expert talks to develop required skills among the youth. Assistance will also be provided in developing interview and communications skills.

“As per the terms of MoU, the firm will organise placement camps/fairs for interviews for the youth registered with DBEE. The minimum salary that will be provided in this scheme will be ₹20,000 to ₹50,000, per month”, Talwar said, adding that no party shall charge any kind of fees/commission/charges from each other for the services provided under the MoU.

Dronacharya awardees revisit alma mater

Chandigarh Dronacharya awardees Sarkar Talwar and Shivpal Singh took a trip down the memory lane as they visited their alma mater DAV College, Sector 10, for an alumni meet. A nostalgic Talwar, former cricketer and renowned coach, said, “It is an incredibly nice feeling.” Singh, a former Indian boxer who has also coached the likes of Vijender Singh, meanwhile, encouraged students to take up sport on the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KDS Bedi appointed ASSOCHAM UT council head

Chandigarh The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) have appointed KDS Bedi as committee head of its UT development council. As the head, Bedi, the executive director and dean at Lovely Professional University’s centre for professional enhancement, training and outreach, will represent various issues related to industry to the government.

Man held with weapon in Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh Police arrested Vishal, 22, of Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25, and recovered one flick knife from his possession near Gurudwara, Mauli Jagran village, on Friday. A case under Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Police arrest 52-year-old with illicit liquor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chandigarh Police on Friday arrested a 52-year-old woman, a resident of Sector 56, and recovered 12 bottles of country liquor from his possession near Sports Complex, Kacha Rasta, Sector 56. A case under Excise Act has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. The accused was later granted bail.

Valuables stolen from from Sec-36 house

Chandigarh Police booked unidentified accused after cash, jewellery and valuables including silver utensils and three watches worth ₹4.5 lakh were reported stolen from a house in Sector 36 the family was out of station. The family were out of station and the theft was reported by the caretaker and his wife. No signs of forced entry were found. Following the complaint, case was registered at the Sector 36 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sweepers pledge to stop burning of waste

Mohali The sweepers working at the district court complex on Saturday pledged not to burn garbage to ensure a cleaner environment during an awareness programme on the World Environment Day in the court complex. District Legal Services Authority, had organised the awareness programme under the aegis of Punjab State Legal Services Authority and instructions of its chairman, district and sessions judge Harpal Singh

Women Ideathon Punjab 2022

Mohali Dr Manisha Gupta’s idea to provide one-stop-solution for addressing myriad health services for women through her innovative Women Wellness Clinic was conferred the first prize at the Women Ideathon Punjab 2022, organised by the department of biotechnology, Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran, in collaboration with Start-up Punjab. Over 70 teams from across Punjab registered for the event with their idea submissions out of which, 20 teams were shortlisted for pitching the ideas to the judges

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Summer camps at govt schools

Chandigarh The UT education department organised summer camps for Classes 4 and 5 at a total of 25 government schools across the city. Outside of the core subjects, the summer camps provide mental stimulation and physical activity to the students. In April 2022, a baseline assessment had been conducted for 16,000 students in all 114 government schools and the camps are being organised on the basis of the feedback collected at the time.

India’s diversity in focus at CII session

Chandigarh Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Indian Women Network Chandigarh tricity chapter organised a session on ‘Diversity Beyond Gender’ with classical dancer and social activist Mallika Sarabhai as the keynote speaker. Speaking on the occasion, Sarabhai said, “India’s diversity, be it linguistic, artistic, architectural, or forms of worship is a strength, but we are marching towards homogenisation and destroying the soul of our nation.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prize distribution at Dev Samaj

Chandigarh Dev Samaj College of Education (DSCE) organised the 41st annual prize distribution function at its college premises in Sector 36 Chandigarh. The felicitation ceremony commenced with a tree plantation drive by the chief guest, additional director general of police (traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai.