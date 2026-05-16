Mohali: Delimitation pending, no MC polls in Kharar

There will be no municipal council (MC) election in Kharar, the Punjab government on Friday undertook before Punjab and Haryana high court while stating that the notification in respect of the polls will be withdrawn. This was confirmed by Harsh Chopra, one of the lawyers associated with the case.

The petition was filed on May 12 and an undertaking on deferring polls was given during the hearing on Friday. Detailed order is awaited. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The MC had come into being in 2014 with 27 wards. Six different villages – Dao, Majra, Radiala, Bhukhri, Pirpari, Peer Sohana and Tole Majra – were included within its limits in 2021. In 2024, panchayat elections were held but not in these villages as these were notified as MC areas. However, the election notification for MC polls had the same 27 wards and these villages were excluded from polls. In view of this, residents of these villages had approached the HC.

The government decision comes in wake of a petition that claimed that even as the villages included in the MC, the delimitation exercise could not be done due to Census exercise. Hence, these villages were not included in the MC polls to be held on May 26. Hence, residents of these villages can’t participate in the polls, Chopra had submitted adding that this will cause prejudice to their right not only regarding voting but even for contesting the elections. Hence, it was demanded that respondents be directed to not hold elections till all the area falling with Kharar MC is delimited, in accordance with law. The petition was filed on May 12 and an undertaking on deferring polls was given during the hearing on Friday. Detailed order is awaited.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON