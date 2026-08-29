Mohali: E-commerce firm told to refund 15,000 to Kharar man for wrong earbuds delivery

The district consumer disputes redressal commission, Mohali, has directed Amazon Seller Services to refund ₹15,826 to a Kharar resident after the e-commerce platform delivered a different pair of earbuds and failed to refund the money after taking the product back.

Amazon did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice and was proceeded against ex parte on June 10, 2026. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The commission also directed the company to pay ₹5,000 to complainant Aslam Khan as compensation for mental agony and harassment and litigation expenses. It ordered Amazon to pay 6% annual interest on the ₹15,826 refund from December 29, 2025, the date of the invoice.

Khan had placed an order for Beats Studio Buds (White) through Amazon’s platform on December 29, 2025, for ₹15,826. However, he received Beats Studio Buds (Black), which was different from the product he had ordered.

Khan contacted Amazon customer care on January 6, 2026, and reported the wrong delivery. The company picked up the earbuds from him on January 8. The Amazon application later showed that the company had received the returned product on January 11.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Despite returning the product, Khan did not receive a refund. He repeatedly contacted customer care, but Amazon closed his complaint without refunding the ₹15,826 or replacing the earbuds. He then approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite returning the product, Khan did not receive a refund. He repeatedly contacted customer care, but Amazon closed his complaint without refunding the ₹15,826 or replacing the earbuds. He then approached the consumer commission, alleging deficiency in service and unfair trade practice. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Amazon did not appear before the commission despite receiving notice and was proceeded against ex parte on June 10, 2026.

The commission examined Khan’s order invoice, photograph of the product delivered and screenshot showing that Amazon had received the returned product. It found that the documents supported his claim that Amazon delivered a different product and later received it back but failed to refund the payment.

The commission observed that the company’s failure to refund the money after receiving the returned product established a deficiency in service.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Allowing the complaint, the commission ordered Amazon to refund ₹15,826 with 6% annual interest from December 29, 2025. It also directed the company to pay ₹5,000 as compensation for mental agony and harassment as well as litigation expenses. The order was pronounced by commission president SK Aggarwal and members Paramjeet Kaur and Lt Col (retd) Jasbir Singh Bath.