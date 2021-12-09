Mohali farmer killed in hit-and-run accident

A 52-year-old farmer was killed in a road mishap after a speeding car hit him near Jhanjeri village in Mohali on Wednesday.

Identified as Labh Singh, he was crossing the road while returning to his home from the fields when the accident took place. The car driver fled, leaving him fatally injured.

Singh was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence against the unidentified driver. After the postmortem, the victim’s body was handed over to his family members.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

HP man held with 1.05kg charas

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested a drug peddler with 1.05-kg charas. The accused, identified as Jumman, 30, from Chamba in Himachal Pradesh, was arrested at the bus stand in Sector 43. A drugs case was registered against him at Sector 36 police station. Police said the accused already has a drugs case lodged against him in Chamba.

Mauli Jagran man held with 180-gm marijuana

The crime unit of Panchkula police have arrested a resident of Mauli Jagran with 180-gram marijuana. The accused, Amir Khan of Mauli Jagran was arrested from Chandimandir light point. Meanwhile, one Ajay Chapad of Kalka was arrested with 1.2 gram cannabis from Rambagh Road in Kalka. Drugs cases were registered against both of them.

Expert talk on nation building at CU

An expert talk was organised at Chandigarh university on Wednesday on the role of youth for nation building , where IAS officer and eminent speaker Sonal Goyal was the resource person. She said that the youth constitutes 47% of India’s workforce presently and will remain the biggest segment for the next decade as well. With no dearth of talent, knowledge and resources in the country, the youth is poised to play a very important role in nation building, she added.

IGNOU extends admission to December 12

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for submission of online forms for fresh admission to all masters, bachelor and diploma programmes up to December 12 for the July 2021 session. This extension of last date will not apply to certificate and semester-based programmes and all certificate and awareness programmes of six months duration or less.

Cleanliness drive held at PU

The NSS unit of Panjab University in collaboration with Rotract Club and the varsity’s dental college organised a cleanliness drive at the administrative block. Anuj Kumar, NSS programme officer, said that such events encourage the students to work for their nation.

Mohali MC install machine to turn malba into tiles

The Mohali municipal corporation has installed a ₹10-lakh machine to turn construction and demolition waste (known locally as malba) into paver blocks. The MC is also procuring more machinery, costing ₹2.5 crore, for the sanitation and engineering wings. It includes five tippers and three earth-moving machines. Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Wednesday visited the site near Balongi where tiles are being made. He said clear instructions have been given to the sanitation and engineering officials to improve Mohali’s rank in the Swachh survey, and take it to No. 1.

Cricket: Punjab U-25 men’s team enter finals

Riding on an impressive 214-run opening wicket stand between Nehal Wadhera and Vishwa Pratap Singh, Punjab recorded a 50-run victory over Karnataka in the semi-finals of the BCCI men’s U-25 State Trophy in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Punjab will take on Gujarat in the final to be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Friday.

ABVP, SFS members come to blows at PU

Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Students For Society (SFS) came to blows at Panjab University on Wednesday afternoon. Laying the blame on each other, both student outfits claimed their members had been injured in the brawl that took place outside AC Joshi Library around 3.15pm. PU’s chief of security Vikram Singh said: “The incident happened over an alleged poster war. Both the student bodies have accused each other of tearing their posters, which resulted in heated arguments between students and subsequent fight.”

Man booked for raping, impregnating teen

The Sohana police have booked a Chattisgarh man for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl, who gave birth to a daughter. The accused has been identified as Ajat. Investigating officer, sub-inspector Sukhdeep Kaur, said that a police team has been sent to Chattisgarh to arrest him.

No arrest in case of attacks on lawyers

Chandigarh Police are yet to identify and arrest those involved in attacking three lawyers and damaging their car near the Sectors 37/38 dividing road, late on Monday night. The complainant, Sukwinder Singh, a resident of Phase 4, Mohali, stated that four to five unknown people in a Scorpio car attacked him and his friends, advocates Barinder Singh and Amanpreet Singh. He alleged that the accused damaged their car with sluggers/swords with the motive to kill them and snatched their car.

Mohali: Sec 48-C residents irked by contaminated water supply

Supply of contaminated water over the past few days has left residents of Sector 48-C, Mohali, infuriated. Several of them have been complaining of stomach pain and vomiting. Ajay Kaushik, who lives in the area, said that for several days, the water supply has been contaminated, especially in houses near the park. Though the public health department team has taken the samples, the report is yet awaited, he said.