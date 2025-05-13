Mohali finance panel meet: Drainage work among 12-crore projects okayed

Estimates for new projects worth ₹12 crore were approved and orders for works worth ₹13 crore were issued during a meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee on Monday. These primarily include work related to sewerage, footpaths and roads. A meeting of the Mohali Municipal Corporation’s Finance and Contract Committee underway on Monday (HT photo)

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, who chaired the meeting, said discussions were also held on waterlogging with the rainy season around the corner. He said a survey revealed that the work would require an expenditure of ₹200 crore. He mentioned that a letter was being written to the government for the amount. He added that four zones were created in Mohali for desilting of rainwater drainage pipes, and tenders finalised for the same. Apart from this, cleaning of reeds in the N-choe (seasonal stream) will begin from next week.

The mayor also said that the first cycle track in Mohali has been operating successfully and the goal is to connect all residential areas to markets through cycle tracks. This would not only solve the problem of parking but also improve people’s health.

He said development works in each ward across Mohali were being carried out as per requirements, without discrimination. He added that officials had also been directed not to compromise on quality under any circumstances and to regularly review the ongoing development works in their respective areas. He stated that if any negligence is found, action would be taken against the contractors and officials concerned.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, members Jasvir Singh Manku and Anuradha Anand, chief engineer Naresh Batta along with other officials were present in the meeting.