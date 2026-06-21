Mohali firm murder case: Accused feared woman would leave city, probe finds

The investigation into the June 4 murder of a woman employee inside a private logistics firm’s office in Mohali has revealed that the accused allegedly feared she might leave the city after distancing from him and had contacted the victim’s brother shortly before the incident to ask why she was no longer speaking to him.

Victim, Dimple Khatri sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene. (HT File)

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According to the investigation, accused Harjinder Singh Mann was trying to re-establish contact with the victim Dimple Khatri after communication between the two had stopped. Investigators are examining whether concerns about losing contact with her permanently influenced his actions in the days leading up to the incident.

The probe further revealed that Mann had allegedly purchased three knives through an online platform before the attack. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the purchase and the sequence of events that followed. Sources familiar with the investigation said the accused allegedly told investigators that he initially intended to confront the victim and persuade her to resume communication. However, the encounter later turned violent.

Investigators are also analysing phone records, digital communication and witness statements to establish the events preceding the attack. The accused’s interactions with the victim’s family members, including his conversation with her brother, have become part of the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have already collected statements from employees who were present at the office at the time of the incident. Officials are also examining electronic evidence and other material gathered during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have already collected statements from employees who were present at the office at the time of the incident. Officials are also examining electronic evidence and other material gathered during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident dates back to June 4 at a logistics firm’s office in Mohali’s Industrial Area. According to the investigation, Mann entered the office carrying knives and approached Dimple Khatri during working hours. Witnesses told investigators that an argument followed before he allegedly attacked her repeatedly. Employees present at the office were unable to immediately intervene due to the sudden nature of the assault.

Dimple Khatri sustained multiple injuries and died at the scene. The accused allegedly sustained self-inflicted injuries during the incident and was taken to the hospital. After receiving medical treatment, police arrested him and subsequently questioned him as part of the ongoing investigation.

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SHO Aman Baidwan said the accused has been sent to judicial custody after the completion of his police remand. He said investigators have completed the required custodial questioning and the probe is continuing with the examination of digital evidence, witness statements and other material collected during the investigation.