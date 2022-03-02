Mohali: Four arrested for selling spurious ghee
Four people, including three shopkeepers and a supplier, were arrested for selling spurious ghee using the packing of a well-known brand. The arrests were made after police checked three shops in Sector 70 and found that the ghee was prepared using a chemical which is not fit for human consumption.
The accused have been identified as Vijay Sachdev, owner of Sachdev Supermart; Sandeep Kumar of Agarwal Supermart; Taranjit Singh of Sant departmental store and supplier Akash Kumar, a resident of Mataur village.
Director of Speed Networks Company, Sector 34, Chandigarh, Ramesh Dutt, said that he has been authorised by Patanjali to take action against shops selling spurious ghee under their brand name. He said that there were complaints about the three shops, following which he lodged a complaint with Mohali SSP Harjit Singh, and the raids were conducted. A case was registered under Copyright Act at Mataur police station. The accused were later granted bail.
