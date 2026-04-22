Mohali: GMADA estate officer pays Rs1.3 Lakh as court moves to attach office vehicle

Days after attachment orders were issued, the estate officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) released compensation to a complainant only after a court warrant officer reached his office today to execute the order.

The payment came after the GMADA official repeatedly failed to comply with the Lok Adalat’s earlier award. (HT File)

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Dramatic scenes unfolded at the GMADA Estate Office when the warrant officer from the Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) began proceedings to attach the office premises and official vehicle over non-compliance with court directions. As officials initiated seizure of office assets, including air conditioners, furniture, and computers, the estate officer immediately called his staff and issued a cheque to the complainant.

According to documents, a cheque for ₹1,31,510, drawn on Kotak Mahindra Bank, was handed over to 70-year-old Jang Bahadur Singh, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali. A written receipt confirms that the cheque was received on behalf of the complainant by his son, Navpreet Singh.

The payment came after the GMADA official repeatedly failed to comply with the Lok Adalat’s earlier award. Chairperson of PLA, Gurmeet Kaur, ordered the attachment of the estate officer’s office and vehicle following continued defiance of court directions.

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{{^usCountry}} Counsel for the complainant, Jatin Saini, said the matter was taken up with GMADA’s chief administrator, Sakshi Sahney, who reportedly stated she was unaware of the attachment order. Upon being informed, she issued a show-cause notice to the estate officer and directed immediate release of the amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Counsel for the complainant, Jatin Saini, said the matter was taken up with GMADA’s chief administrator, Sakshi Sahney, who reportedly stated she was unaware of the attachment order. Upon being informed, she issued a show-cause notice to the estate officer and directed immediate release of the amount. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case dates back to 2018, when the complainant purchased a plot in Aerocity from GMADA. While the plot was allotted, basic infrastructure such as electricity, sewerage and water supply was not provided, preventing construction. In 2020, a complaint for compensation was filed. The PLA held GMADA responsible and awarded ₹1,25,000 on October 31, 2023, along with interest at 6% per annum. In the attachment warrant issued on April 10, the enhanced amount of ₹1,43,125 reflects the original award of ₹1,25,000 plus 6% annual interest accrued till March 31, 2026. The court further directed that additional interest at the same rate will continue from April 1, 2026, until full realisation of the amount. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case dates back to 2018, when the complainant purchased a plot in Aerocity from GMADA. While the plot was allotted, basic infrastructure such as electricity, sewerage and water supply was not provided, preventing construction. In 2020, a complaint for compensation was filed. The PLA held GMADA responsible and awarded ₹1,25,000 on October 31, 2023, along with interest at 6% per annum. In the attachment warrant issued on April 10, the enhanced amount of ₹1,43,125 reflects the original award of ₹1,25,000 plus 6% annual interest accrued till March 31, 2026. The court further directed that additional interest at the same rate will continue from April 1, 2026, until full realisation of the amount. {{/usCountry}}

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