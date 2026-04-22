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Mohali: GMADA estate officer pays Rs1.3 Lakh as court moves to attach office vehicle

As officials initiated seizure of office assets, including air conditioners, furniture, and computers, the estate officer immediately called his staff and issued a cheque to the complainant

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 04:40 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Days after attachment orders were issued, the estate officer of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) released compensation to a complainant only after a court warrant officer reached his office today to execute the order.

The payment came after the GMADA official repeatedly failed to comply with the Lok Adalat’s earlier award. (HT File)

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the GMADA Estate Office when the warrant officer from the Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) began proceedings to attach the office premises and official vehicle over non-compliance with court directions. As officials initiated seizure of office assets, including air conditioners, furniture, and computers, the estate officer immediately called his staff and issued a cheque to the complainant.

According to documents, a cheque for 1,31,510, drawn on Kotak Mahindra Bank, was handed over to 70-year-old Jang Bahadur Singh, a resident of Aerocity, Mohali. A written receipt confirms that the cheque was received on behalf of the complainant by his son, Navpreet Singh.

The payment came after the GMADA official repeatedly failed to comply with the Lok Adalat’s earlier award. Chairperson of PLA, Gurmeet Kaur, ordered the attachment of the estate officer’s office and vehicle following continued defiance of court directions.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: GMADA estate officer pays Rs1.3 Lakh as court moves to attach office vehicle
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: GMADA estate officer pays Rs1.3 Lakh as court moves to attach office vehicle
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