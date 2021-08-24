Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: GMADA seeks 8 crore for land for new civil hospital
chandigarh news

Mohali: GMADA seeks 8 crore for land for new civil hospital

Half of the amount has to be paid by the health department before taking over the possession of the 8.72-acre land in Mohali’s Sector 66
By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:40 AM IST
The present civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, has been converted into a medical college.

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has asked the district health department to pay 8 crore for the land allotted to construct a new civil hospital here.

Half of the amount, which is 4 crore, has to be paid before handing over the possession of the 8.72 acres of land in Sector 66. The present civil hospital in Phase 6 has been converted into a medical college.

On June 29 this year, Punjab health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had announced that GMADA had already allotted 8.72 acre land for the new hospital.

The new civil hospital will cater to a large majority of the local population right up to Dera Bassi and will be equipped with all medical facilities and the latest medical equipment, the minister had said.

GMADA chief administrator Pradeep Aggarwal said as per government policy, we have to charge 5% of the market value of the land, which comes to around 8 crore. Construction of the hospital will be undertaken by the health department, he said.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “GMADA had sought 4 crore before possession, but senior officers of the health department are holding talks with the state government to give us the land for free.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

3 days after Malerkotla man’s death, Ludhiana cops book wife, in-laws

Transfer orders of 2 police officers rolled back in Ludhiana

Mini-truck driver mows down 2 pedestrians in Ludhiana

CP calling: Ludhiana cops on their toes for 3 am meetings
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP