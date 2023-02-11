Mohali: Gunshots fired at car in Sector 88, narrow escape for driver
Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:24 AM IST
The driver, Abhishek Tiwari, who is a resident of Phase 11, Mohali, told the police that he was headed to his friend’s house at Hero Homes in his Honda Accord around 7.45 pm.
A Phase-11 resident had a narrow escape after two unidentified men fired three gunshots at his car’s windshield at Sector 88 on Thursday evening.
The driver, Abhishek Tiwari, who is a resident of Phase 11, told the police that he was headed to his friend’s house at Hero Homes in his Honda Accord around 7.45 pm.
“But since it was dark, I lost my way. Therefore, I stopped and asked my friend to share his GPS location. While I was checking the location on Google Maps, two men fired at my car’s windshield and fled,” he alleged.
Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh said police were investigating the matter before registering a case. The car has been taken in custody.