Mohali: Gunshots fired at car in Sector 88, narrow escape for driver

Published on Feb 11, 2023 01:24 AM IST

The bullet marks seen on the victim’s car in Mohali on Saturday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A Phase-11 resident had a narrow escape after two unidentified men fired three gunshots at his car’s windshield at Sector 88 on Thursday evening.

The driver, Abhishek Tiwari, who is a resident of Phase 11, told the police that he was headed to his friend’s house at Hero Homes in his Honda Accord around 7.45 pm.

“But since it was dark, I lost my way. Therefore, I stopped and asked my friend to share his GPS location. While I was checking the location on Google Maps, two men fired at my car’s windshield and fled,” he alleged.

Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh said police were investigating the matter before registering a case. The car has been taken in custody.

