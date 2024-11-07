Menu Explore
Mohali: Haryana native held for immigration fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Nov 07, 2024 10:10 AM IST

Deputy superintendent of police Karan Singh Sandhu, while addressing a press conference at his office, on Wednesday said the accused was arrested following the complaint of Sachin Singh of Sangrur

Kharar police on Tuesday arrested a Haryana native from Balongi for allegedly running a fake immigration racket and recovered 20 lakh from his possession besides two passports.

Complainant Sachin had paid <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the accused for sending his brother to Canada while also handing over his passport to Naveen. (iStock)
The accused was identified as Naveen Kumar of Hisar.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu, while addressing a press conference at his office, on Wednesday said the accused was arrested following the complaint of Sachin Singh of Sangrur.

Sachin had paid 10 lakh to the accused for sending his brother to Canada while also handing over his passport to Naveen.

Despite repeated promises, Kumar did not send Sachin’s brother to Canada.

Meanwhile, Sachin met his acquaintance Mandeep Singh who told him that he also paid 10 lakh to Kumar for sending his cousin abroad but to no avail. Following this conversation, Sachin lodged a complaint with Balongi police.

“The accused did not have any license for sending anyone abroad. He was in touch with some immigration consultants and was depending on them to send the victims abroad but things could not work out eventually. Rather the accused sent the victims to Delhi after receiving payments from them, promising to send them abroad in a day or two,” DSP Sandhu said while adding that people should not pay money to immigration agents without verifying their permits.

The accused was booked under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita besides relevant sections of the Immigration Act at the Balongi police station.

