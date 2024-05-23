 Mohali: History-sheeter held with fake passport - Hindustan Times
Mohali: History-sheeter held with fake passport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 23, 2024 08:28 AM IST

The accused, identified as Arjun, alias Ajju, 31, of Ferozepur, was arrested from Khanpur, Kharar on Monday following a tip off

The CIA team of Mohali police arrested a history sheeter who was out on bail and planning to move abroad using a fake passport.

“The accused with the help of his accomplices made a fake passport from Kurukhsetra in Haryana and was planning to leave the country. We will now investigate who all helped him in making the fake passport,” DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The accused, identified as Arjun, alias Ajju, 31, of Ferozepur, was arrested from Khanpur, Kharar on Monday following a tip off. The team was led by DSP Harsimrat Singh Chhetra and in-charge Harminder Singh.

The DSP said the accused was earlier booked by Punjab and Chandigarh Police in five cases, including Arms Act, NDPS Act and assault. A Chandigarh court awarded 10 years jail to the accused in a NDPS case in which he stayed in the jail for five years and two months, following which he was released on bail by Punjab and Haryana high court in 2022.

“The accused with the help of his accomplices made a fake passport from Kurukhsetra in Haryana and was planning to leave the country. We will now investigate who all helped him in making the fake passport,” the DSP said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 177 (knowingly furnishing false information to a public servant), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120-b (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kharar city police station.

Chandigarh
