Mohali hot pursuit: Nihang, his wife held after sword attack on cops

A constable was severely injured after a Nihang Sikh and his wife attacked a police team that was chasing them near Nijjer Chowk in Mohali on Saturday. The accused tried to flee on a motorcycle but were intercepted at Nijjer Chowk. (HT Photo)

As per information, the Nihang, identified as Amandeep Singh, and his wife were being tracked in connection with a ₹55,000 robbery that took place earlier near Damtal in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh.

After surveillance footage showed the duo entering Mohali, a police team got into hot pursuit. The accused tried to flee on a motorcycle but were intercepted at Nijjer Chowk. Following this, the woman pulled out a sword and her husband opened an attack on the cops. A constable received a deep cut on his arm in the attack, and had to be later administered stitches.

The chaos led to a brief traffic halt on the stretch.

Police have registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant) and 221 (voluntarily hindering or impeding a public servant who is lawfully carrying out their duties) against the Nihang and his wife at the Kharar police station. They have been taken into custody and are also being questioned in the robbery case that occurred near the Pathankot-Himachal border.