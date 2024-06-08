Mohali: IPL stars to make Sher-e-Punjab cup’s second edition high-voltage

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is all set to host the second season of Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup from June 10, with an opening performance by legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali. PCA is hoping to witness a fierce competition that will conclude on June 27. (HT File Photo)

Punjab cricketers, who have done well in the BCCI-backed Indian Premier League (IPL) in the past, along with other domestic players, will be part of the six teams competing for the winners’ trophy that was bagged by BLV Blasters in the first edition last year.

PCA is hoping to witness a fierce competition that will conclude on June 27. Spectators will enjoy free entry throughout the tournament.

PCA vice-president PMS Banga said, “We invite all to come and witness the matches throughout the tournament. All state cricketers are raring to go out there and show their mettle. We want the players to use this platform and prepare themselves for the season ahead.”

JK Super Strikers will lock horns with Intersoft Titans in the first match on June 10, while the second game, which will start in the evening, will see BLV Blasters taking on Royal Phantoms.

Surjit Rai, PCA joint secretary, said, “The Punjab team, which won the maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, gained much from the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup experience. Some of the cricketers thereafter made it to the IPL teams as well.”

Speedster Siddharth Kaul, who earned accolades last season by becoming the bowler to take most wickets for Punjab in first-class cricket and was in England for his English county debut, will be playing in PCA’s T20 league.

The 34-year-old played for Northamptonshire and bagged 13 wickets in three matches and six innings. Kaul, a former IPL and India player along with being Punjab’s mainstay bowler, said, “It is a great chance for the youngsters to make their presence felt. We saw so many players from smaller districts take part last season and make an impression.”

“Players should do well in Sher-e-Punjab Cup and further make their case strong for Punjab teams, IPL teams and also for India teams. Players who want to make a comeback in the Punjab teams will also get a chance to showcase their skills. Moreover, the matches will be televised, which is amazing,” added Kaul, who will be turning up for the Intersoft Titans team.

Recent IPL star Abhishek Sharma, who took Sunrisers Hyderabad to the final, will also be seen in action in the tournament. He will be leading the Agri Knights Kings team. Trident Stallions will be led by another IPL star Nehal Wadhera, who played for Mumbai Indians (MI). Naman Dhir who hogged limelight in the MI team will captain BLV Blasters.

Vishwanath Singh will lead Intersoft Titans, Anmolpreet Singh Royal Phantoms and Sanvir Singh JK Super Strikers.