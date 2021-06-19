Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali is education hub of north India, says principal secy to Punjab CM
chandigarh news

Mohali is education hub of north India, says principal secy to Punjab CM

First-of-its-kind, the state-level conference was organised by QS I-Gauge, in association with Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and Chitkara University, Rajpura, on the theme, Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 04:29 PM IST
The virtual conference was attended by academicians from all over Punjab and international speakers from Germany, UK and Australia. (HT Photo)

With the presence of world-class higher education institutions in the tricity, the city of Mohali has emerged as the education hub of north India, said Tejveer Singh, principal secretary to Punjab chief minister.

He was speaking during the inaugural session of QS I-Gauge Virtual RISE Conference, Punjab Edition.

First-of-its-kind, the state-level conference was organised by QS I-Gauge, in association with Chandigarh University, Gharuan, and Chitkara University, Rajpura, on the theme, Redefining Institutional Strategy for Excellence (RISE-2021).

The virtual conference was attended by academicians from all over Punjab and international speakers from Germany, UK and Australia.

While delivering the inaugural address, Tejveer said, “We still have a long way to go as far as improving access to higher education in India is concerned. While the gross enrolment ratio for higher education in India is 27.1%, Punjab fares better at 30%.”

He said the National Education Policy provided a road map for steps to be taken to improve this ratio.

“The ability to attract quality faculty, creating a liberal campus environment, focusing on content and pedagogy, are the essential ingredients of a world-class higher education institution,” the principal secretary added.

Among the speakers were Rajeev Ahuja, director, IIT Ropar; Dr Ashwin Fernandes, CEO, QS I-Gauge; Satnam Singh Sandhu chancellor, Chandigarh University; Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University; Dr Heike Schinnenburg, University of Applied Sciences, Osnabrück, Germany; Paul Stapley, University of Wollongong, Australia; Dr Gurmeet Singh Dhaliwal, chairman, JAC; Jagjit Singh Dhuri, president, JAC, Punjab, and Dr Harivansh Chaturvedi, alternate president, EPSI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP