A dispute over the price of a beer bottle turned violent after two employees of a liquor vend allegedly attacked a customer with a baseball bat and a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him with serious head injuries in Kharar on Sunday.

The City Kharar police have registered an FIR against Ajay and Ankit under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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Complainant Jaspal Singh, 28, of Kharar, who hails from Fazilka, said he reached the liquor vend to buy a beer bottle late night. As the shop was closed, he called out to the workers through an opening in the shutter.

Jaspal alleged that after the workers quoted a price for the beer, he asked them to sell it at a lower rate. The employees refused, leading to an argument. He further alleged that they hurled abuses and threatened him when he objected to their behaviour.

The complainant told police that he then waited outside near his motorcycle. A little later, accused Ajay Kumar and Ankit came out carrying weapons. He further alleged that Ajay struck him on his head with a baseball bat, while Ankit hit his left arm with a sharp weapon.

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{{^usCountry}} Jaspal alleged that after he fell on the ground, both accused continued assaulting him until he started bleeding profusely. They fled the spot after he raised an alarm. A passerby shifted him to the Kharar civil hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaspal alleged that after he fell on the ground, both accused continued assaulting him until he started bleeding profusely. They fled the spot after he raised an alarm. A passerby shifted him to the Kharar civil hospital, from where he was referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

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The City Kharar police have registered an FIR against Ajay and Ankit under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.