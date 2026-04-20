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Mohali: Legal heir status prevails, wife of crash victim to get relief despite living separately

The tribunal noted that the wife, Mala, had left her two minor daughters with the deceased’s parents after his death and did not contest the proceedings. She was arrayed as a respondent in the claim petition filed by the victim’s mother, Anar Kali. During the hearing, it emerged that the children had since been brought up by their grandparents, and a custody dispute existed between the two sides.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:08 am IST
By Aarya Kumari, Mohali
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In a 2024 fatal road accident case, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded 45.27 lakh as compensation, granting a 10% share to the deceased’s wife even though she had been living separately after the death of her husband and was made a respondent in the case.

Despite recording that the wife had left the children “with her in-laws” and did not participate in the case, the tribunal held that she remains a Class-I legal heir of the deceased and is entitled to compensation. On this basis, it granted her a 10% share in the award. (HT File)

The tribunal noted that the wife, Mala, had left her two minor daughters with the deceased’s parents after his death and did not contest the proceedings. She was arrayed as a respondent in the claim petition filed by the victim’s mother, Anar Kali. During the hearing, it emerged that the children had since been brought up by their grandparents, and a custody dispute existed between the two sides.

Despite recording that the wife had left the children “with her in-laws” and did not participate in the case, the tribunal held that she remains a Class-I legal heir of the deceased and is entitled to compensation. On this basis, it granted her a 10% share in the award.

The case relates to the death of Vijay Kumar, 28, who died in a road accident on July 19, 2024. Vijay, who ran a tea stall and also worked as a food delivery rider, was returning home to Phase VI, Mohali, after completing a delivery when the accident occurred. As per the tribunal’s findings, Vijay had nearly completed a turn near the T-point of Amba-wali Park when another motorcycle, driven at a high speed, struck his vehicle. He sustained serious injuries and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital, Phase VI.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Legal heir status prevails, wife of crash victim to get relief despite living separately
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Legal heir status prevails, wife of crash victim to get relief despite living separately
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