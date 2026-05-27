Mohali: Long queues, scorching heat, civic woes shape polling mood in Zirakpur

Braving heat, long queues, and civic frustrations, residents of Zirakpur turned out in steady numbers to vote on Tuesday. Polling centers saw a heavy morning rush as voters sought to avoid the day’s scorching conditions.

With sultry conditions and rising temperatures, polling officials said turnout was expected to remain higher in the morning hours, tapering off during the afternoon. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

However, the rush eased during the afternoon hours. In the Zirakpur municipal council, 124 candidates are contesting from 31 wards, with 1,36,425 voters expected to vote at 128 polling booths.

At the Government Primary School in Bhabat, one of the key polling stations, serpentine queues stretching up to 100–150 metres have been seen outside the main gate since early morning. Voters said the rush intensified in the initial hours as many preferred to vote before the heat became unbearable.

“There was a long queue at the main gate. Had I waited, it would have taken another 60 to 90 minutes,” said Amit, a resident, who managed to enter the premises early. “People are trying to finish voting quickly due to the weather,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Heat drives early turnout {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heat drives early turnout {{/usCountry}}

Read More

With sultry conditions and rising temperatures, polling officials said turnout was expected to remain higher in the morning hours, tapering off during the afternoon before picking up again in the evening.

The rush, however, led to long waiting times, with voters standing in queues for extended periods without adequate shade arrangements at some locations.

Accessibility gaps flagged

Amid the rush, gaps in accessibility also came to the fore. A physically challenged girl who arrived to vote at the Bhabat booth had to be lifted and carried inside as no wheelchair was available at the polling station.

Residents said the chair used to assist her was arranged from a nearby party booth, raising concerns over preparedness and compliance with accessibility norms at polling centres.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Voting amid civic discontent

Beyond polling day challenges, voters said their choices were shaped largely by persistent civic issues that have plagued Zirakpur, a rapidly expanding urban cluster on the Chandigarh periphery.

“Water accumulates during rain. The drainage system is poor and roads are uneven, which makes the situation worse,” said Taranpreet, 40, who turned up to vote at the Lohgarh polling booth.

Upender Singh, 70, said congestion and a lack of proper traffic planning have made daily commuting difficult, adding that while the area has grown fast, infrastructure has not kept pace.

“Potholes and damaged roads are a daily problem across our area. Commuting has become extremely difficult. There is constant traffic congestion in Defence Enclave, and the speed breakers are poorly designed, adding to the chaos,” Singh added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zirakpur, located along key highways connecting Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali, has emerged as a real estate hotspot over the past decade. However, rapid and often unregulated urbanisation has resulted in mounting pressure on civic infrastructure.

The area’s growing voter base makes it politically significant, with local issues like roads, drainage, and basic services dominating electoral discourse. “The sewerage system is weak and unplanned growth is putting too much pressure on basic infrastructure,” said another voter, Sanjeev Kapila.

“The voting is important, but what matters is whether these issues finally get addressed,” said a voter, Daisy, waiting in line outside the Bhabat polling station.