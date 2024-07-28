Mohali man booked for duping jeweller of 30L

A Sector-79 resident was booked for duping a Chandigarh-based jeweller of ₹30.5 lakh after the accused allegedly failed to pay the jewellery bill even after 18 months. A Sector-79 resident was booked for duping a Chandigarh-based jeweller of ₹ 30.5 lakh after the accused allegedly failed to pay the jewellery bill even after 18 months. (Getty image)

The accused was identified as Chirag Aggarwal of Sector 79. Complainant Rajesh Puri of Sector 70, Mohali, said he owns a jewellery shop by name “Nikhil jewellers” in Sector 44. He told police that the accused, along with his family, had visited his shop on January 31, 2022, and asked him to deliver the selected jewellery, amounting to ₹30.5 lakh, at his home.

Puri claimed that he delivered the jewellery at the accused’s house on February 2, 2022, but did not get the payment.

“The accused promised to pay the money next day but he never returned money despite asking for the same repeatedly and made multiple excuses and thus he duped me,” Puri told police.

After complainant lodged a complaint with Mohali police, a probe was initiated by DSP-City 1 following which Sohana police booked the accused under Sections 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).