Mohali man booked for not getting wife medical aid
Around three months after a woman from Phase 7, Mohali, succumbed to dengue, police have booked her husband for not providing her proper medical treatment.
The accused has been identified as Gautam Khanna. The FIR was lodged based on the complaint filed on December 15, 2021, by the victim’s sister, Neetu Chalani from Agra.
She told the police that her sister, Anshika, had married Gautam in 2012. She said that on November 3, 2021, her sister died of dengue, following which inquest proceedings were initiated by the police.
She alleged that she later found out that Gautam used to assault Anshika and didn’t provide her proper medical assistance when she contracted dengue. After taking legal opinion and preliminary inquiry by superintendent of police (investigation), Mohali, a case was registered under Section 304 (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code against Gautam at Mataur police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.