Mohali man booked for rape with false promise of marriage

Police have booked a Sector 117 resident for raping a woman under the false promise of marriage.

The complainant alleged that when she pressed the accused for marriage, he reneged on his promise and used casteist slurs to abuse her. (HT)

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The accused, Karan Kaushal, is also facing allegations of using casteist slurs against the complainant.

The case was registered at the Women Cell police station after a probe conducted by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-rank officer found the victim’s allegations to be prima facie credible.

According to the complaint submitted to the SSP’s office, the victim first met the accused in 2023 during her sister’s wedding ceremony in Dehradun. The two remained in contact thereafter, and their acquaintance gradually developed into a close relationship.

As per the complaint, in 2024, the accused proposed marriage, which the woman accepted. The victim alleged that the accused later took her to a hotel in Mohali, where he established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage. The two reportedly stayed there for two days. She further alleged that the accused continued to engage in a physical relationship with her over time, repeatedly assuring her of marriage.

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{{^usCountry}} However, when she pressed for marriage, he reneged on his promise and used casteist slurs to abuse her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, when she pressed for marriage, he reneged on his promise and used casteist slurs to abuse her. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking note of the allegations, police have booked Kaushal under relevant sections of the law and initiated further investigation. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking note of the allegations, police have booked Kaushal under relevant sections of the law and initiated further investigation. Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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