Mohali man foils carjacking bid, runs down assailants

A man out for a late-night drive with his friend foiled a carjacking bid by ramming his car into the assailants' motorcycles near the Banur-Landran Road in Mohali on Thursday.

The complainant, identified as Sunny, a resident of Mohali, said that he and his female friend were heading to a roadside eatery in their Baleno car when four men on two bikes intercepted them. The men, Sunny said, were armed with sharp-edged weapons. Instead of stopping, Sunny drove right into them, throwing them off their bikes. While two of the assailants landed in the bushes nearby, Sunny ran over a third with his vehicle.

All four accused were later arrested by the police and hospitalised.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, City-II) Harsimran Singh Bal said the accused have been identified as Sukhvinder Singh, Narinder Singh, Channpreet — all residents of Fatehgarh Sahib, and Prince, a resident of Kambali village, Mohali.

“Sunny displayed extraordinary courage by chasing and incapacitating the assailants. Preliminary checks reveal that all four have multiple cases of robbery registered against them,” said the DSP.

Inspector Satwinder Singh, SHO of IT City police station, confirmed that the process of recording statements from both the victims and the accused is underway. “All four will be booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) once the required legal formalities are completed,” he said.