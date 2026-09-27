Mohali: Man shot for ‘objecting to cousin’s harassment’ succumbs to injuries in Mullanpur

A 32-year-old local wrestler and village panchayat member, who was shot reportedly for objecting to the sexual harassment of his cousin in Mullanpur’s Padaul village on Thursday, died at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on Saturday morning. Following his death, village residents blocked the Kurali-Chandigarh highway, demanding thorough investigation and strict punishment for those responsible.

Both accused arrested, say police; victim had sustained four bullet injuries. (HT File)

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The protest led to heavy traffic jams on the route.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harkirat Singh said police had arrested both accused, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa, and Davinder Singh, residents of Padaul. “We have arrested both accused. Teams of the CIA and police station traced and nabbed them. Senior officers also inspected the scene of crime and further investigation is underway,” he said.

While family members claim that the victim was shot after he opposed the harassment of his cousin by one of the accused, police maintain that it was a fallout of a long-standing dispute.

According to the police, Jassa had fired six rounds at the victim. Two of the bullets hit his thigh while two more struck his abdomen. He was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to the PGIMER where he died during treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} While police had first registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, they added Section 103 (murder) to the case after the victim’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While police had first registered a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 3 (5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act, they added Section 103 (murder) to the case after the victim’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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The sarpanch, Harpreet Singh, said the incident had left the village in shock. “We have lost a son of our village. People are angry because an outsider came to our village with a weapon and opened fire. We want the police to investigate where the weapon came from, who else was involved and whether anyone backed or provoked the accused. We want the investigation to be completed properly and the guilty to face punishment.”

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The victim’s brother said the family wants to ensure that nobody involved is spared. “We want to know how the accused got the weapon and who supported him. Our concern is also the safety of people in the village. We do not want the case to be weakened after the cremation. The police should investigate his past record and the entire sequence of events,” he said.