Mohali man stabbed to death on Diwali; police yet to arrest accused

The police are yet to arrest the accused who had stabbed a migrant to death when he had gone to buy crackers for his children on Diwali night.

The deceased has been identified as Raje,34, of Behlolpur village in Mohali. The deceased, who hailed from Bihar, used to stay with his wife and children in a rented accommodation in the village.

Raj Kumar, the nephew of the deceased, told the police that on November 4, Raje had come to his house at 3 pm to borrow his motorcycle. He had told him that he was going to buy crackers for his children.

At 5:45 pm, Raj Kumar received a call from an unknown number informing him that his uncle had been stabbed. When he reached the spot he found his uncle lying in a pool of blood. He was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

Raj Kumar rushed his uncle to the civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, where he was declared brought dead.

Rajpal, SHO, Balongi, said he was stabbed in the chest in a deserted area at Jhampur village.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the IPC against unidentified persons. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem examination.