Mohali mayor accuses AAP MLA of obstructing city’s growth

Congress mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the AAP-led Punjab government, alleging that crucial development works across the city were being deliberately stalled through political interference. Congress mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu addressing the media at the MC office in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The mayor accused AAP MLA from Mohali, Kulwant Singh, of obstructing legitimate municipal projects, intimidating contractors and pressuring officials into halting essential works.

Addressing the media at the MC office in Sector 68, Sidhu alleged that individuals claiming to represent the government and the MLA had been visiting development sites and threatening contractors. “Government-linked people come to sites and tell contractors — ‘Don’t do any work. I am from the government, the MLA has sent me. I will tell you when to start,” he alleged.

The mayor said even projects with fully approved work orders were not being allowed to begin, calling it an unprecedented blockade of civic functioning.

“At least 21 municipal works remain stuck, including road repairs, installation of new sewerage and water pipelines, and tendering for desilting of stormwater drains. MC has approved a multi-crore project wherein desilting of stormwater drains will be done using new technology machines, but even after the approval, the government is not floating the tenders. Even after work orders have been issued, not a single project is moving. When MC officers or contractors reach the site, people affiliated with MLA Kulwant Singh arrive — even carrying pistols — and ask them to stop the work,” the mayor alleged.

Senior deputy mayor Amreek Singh Somal, along with other Congress councillors, echoed the mayor’s allegations. They claimed that private individuals were openly dictating terms. “People are coming and saying no work will be allowed today,” the councillors said, adding that the situation was creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.

‘Officers being threatened with transfers’

The mayor further alleged that MC officials were being forced to work under intense pressure. “Officers say that if they don’t listen to the ruling party, they’ll be transferred the next morning. Contractors, too, are now scared to take up projects,” Sidhu said.

He added that while works in older and densely populated areas like Sector 76 and 80 were being stalled, certain “politically favoured” wards were witnessing unhindered development.

“If development is blocked, we will go to our wards and take out a procession against the government. We will tell residents how this government is stopping essential works,” he said.

MLA refutes allegations

MLA Kulwant Singh, who was also the Mohali mayor formerly, refuted the allegations, saying, “Why would I stop development related works in the area that I have represented for years? Instead of pinning false allegations on me and the AAP, the mayor should present proofs. The Congress mayor-led MC has done nothing in the last five years and with their term coming to an end, they are misleading city residents.”