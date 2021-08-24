Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Mohali MC gives 10L to kin of sewerman who died in mishap

Two sewermen had died in the mishap and the MC had announced a grant of ₹10 lakh for both their families; the financial relief will be provided to the other family soon, Mohali mayor said
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON AUG 24, 2021 01:07 AM IST
The man had died while cleaning a sewer line in Mohali’s Sector 62.

Mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Monday handed over a cheque of 10 lakh to the family of sewerman Harpal Singh, who had died on July 18 while cleaning a sewer in Sector 62.

The deceased’s wife Balwinder Singh received a cheque of 5 lakh, while his two minor children received 2.5 lakh each.

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) had earlier announced a grant of 10 lakh each to families of two sewermen who were killed in a mishap recently.

Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, MC commissioner Kamal Garg, joint commissioner Baldev Singh Dhillon and executive engineer Harpreet Singh were present on the occasion.

Sidhu said that even though Harpal was not a direct employee of the MC, but he died while cleaning the sewerage in the city. So, it was the civic body’s duty to provide financial relief to his family.

Sidhu also announced on the occasion that the giving a job to a dependent from Harpal’s family was under consideration.

He added that financial relief will be given to the family of the second deceased sewerman soon.

