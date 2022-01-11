Mohali MC House meeting: Fresh tenders to be issued for upkeep of bus queue shelters

The Mohali municipal corporation House on Monday passed the resolution to issue fresh tenders for maintenance and advertising rights at 33 bus queue shelters in the city.

A virtual meeting of the House was held on Monday under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu. Senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi were also present.

The contract of the private company which had constructed the shelters is valid till March 25. The company is just paying ₹2,516 per month from one bus queue shelter to the MC against advertisements rights, which are displayed within the shelters.

As per the instructions issued by the government, this allotment work is to be done through e-auction, for which it is necessary to fix the rules. The resolution states that the reserve price of per bus shelters is ₹25,000 per month, which amounts to ₹1 crore per annum.

Manual sweeping contract to be cancelled

The second resolution proposed to send 697 recently recruited sanitation employees for work in various areas of Mohali and to cancel the contract of manual sweeping.

According to the resolution, the sanitation branch report said that the sanitation contract has been with a private company, Lion Services, since 2015. The contract had been extended by a resolution of the House on November 7 till February 14, 2022, on the condition that if the recruitment of sanitation employees is done before three months and the tendering process for mechanical sweeping is completed, the contract will be terminated.

Now, after the recruitment, a resolution has been passed to terminate the contract of manual sweeping. The resolution said that the MC needs 40 more employees for the work of manual sweeping in Mohali, hence it was decided to extend work of cleaning of toilets to the contractors till new recruitment is done.

Maintenance cost of parks to be increased by 25%

In addition, during the ongoing process of awarding new contracts to the parks, approval was also given to extend the tenure of the contractors of these parks and also to increase the maintenance cost by 25%.

In another important resolution, the municipal commissioner has been given the power to settle objections raised regarding the extended delimitation of MC.