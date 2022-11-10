Mohali MC House to meet on November 10 after 3-months hiatus

Mohali municipal corporation (MC) house will meet on Thursday after a hiatus of three months with several resolutions waiting for a passage. Notably, the city Mayor had been on the radar of the MC Councillors for delay in holding the house meeting as the house had earlier met in July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 12 resolutions will be tabled in the house including a proposal regarding extension of contract for maintenance of 78 public/community toilets in four zones here, till allotment of fresh tenders and to increase 25% estimated cost.

The estimated cost of the previous tender allotted to a Kurali-based company from September 6, 2021 to September 5, 2022 pertaining to the public and community toilets in the four zones was ₹6.26 crore.

Earlier in July, the house had agreed to increase 10% of the estimated cost till the allotment of fresh tenders but now the officials have proposed to increase 15% more of estimated cost.

Notably MC has failed to call fresh tenders after the expiry of earlier contract given for maintenance of these toilets citing that new estimates sent for approval by operations and maintenance branch to the head office are pending.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since the maintenance of toilets falls in the category of extremely essential services, the work regarding the same can’t be halted. Taking note of the importance of work, we have proposed to increase the estimated cost by 25%”, said a MC official. However, a proposal regarding naming of a park in Mohali after the name of legendary Indian revolutionary Bhagat Singh, will also be tabled in the house meeting.

The proposal has been made following the verbal directions by Mohali Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar to pay a tribute to Bhagat Singh. Notably, four parks have been shortlisted including Neighbourhood Park, Phase-11, Green Park in Phase-2, Nature Park and City Park.

Other than this, the house will decide on proposal to extend the contract of Class 3 (clerical staff) and Class 4 (peons, cleaning staff, security) employees in MC due to delay in calling fresh tenders. Notably, MC pays ₹26 lakh per month to the company which is currently providing the manpower to MC. The officials now want extension of contract from August 16, 2022 to December 31, 2022 at the estimated cost of ₹92 lakh. The house will also decide on the proposal of hiring junior engineers through outsourcing at DC rate. Since recruitment for JEs has not been held for a long time, there is an acute shortage here. “We have one JE against a total eight posts in the operation and maintenance branch and two JEs against five posts in the civil department. Those who were recruited as JE by the government long back have been promoted and thus MC is functioning without an appropriate number of JEs,” said an officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON