Mohali MC to install 100 CCTV cameras in markets to boost women safety

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) is all set to install 100 high-resolution CCTV cameras in the city markets where footfall of women is more.

Under the Nirbhaya Fund, the central government is providing assistance to civic bodies for this purpose.

The cameras will be installed at markets in Phase 7, Phase 3B2, and Phase 5. There will be 80 fixed and 20 moving cameras which would come up at a cost of ₹4.5 crore.

A meeting of Mohali MC was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu in which senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, commissioner Kamal Garg, DSP (Traffic) and other officials were also present.

Disclosing this here on Thursday, the mayor said that through Nirbhaya Fund, it is proposed to upgrade the surveillance infrastructure in the cities for the protection of women. “The state government has formulated Punjab urban local bodies surveillance grid for women safety (PUNGRID-WS) scheme under which CCTV cameras will be installed in places more frequented by women like girls’ colleges, universities, educational institutions and markets,” Sidhu said.

The mayor said that under this scheme, 100 CCTV cameras would be installed at Mohali city in the first phase. He said these cameras would be monitored by the Punjab Police, various law enforcement agencies and the state government authorities, which would significantly enhance the security of women.

Sidhu said the police have identified the places where crimes against women are likely to increase. He said on the basis of this information provided by the police, 100 cameras were being installed in the city.