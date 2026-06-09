Mohali: Men ambush IT firm owner’s SUV, abduct, rob him in Zirakpur

Four unidentified men allegedly staged a road accident on VIP Road in Zirakpur, abducted a techie in his own SUV, assaulted him and robbed him of cash, gold jewellery and other valuables before abandoning him on Chhat Road.

Following medical examination, the two approached Zirakpur police and lodged a complaint. (HT File)

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The incident occurred around 11.30 am on Saturday near Maya Garden.

Victim, Rahul Pal, a resident of Trishla City, told police that he was driving to his office at Deva Ji Plaza in his Mahindra Scorpio when a blue Maruti Baleno, bearing the registration number HR-72E-4474, swerved in front of his vehicle and stopped abruptly.

Rahul alleged that despite applying emergency brakes, his Scorpio hit the Baleno from the back. As he stepped out to inspect the damage and ask the occupants to drive carefully, four men emerged from the car and overpowered him.

The accused allegedly forced Rahul into his own Scorpio, restrained him and drove around Zirakpur while holding him captive. During the ordeal, they allegedly assaulted him, threw his mobile phone and laptop out of the vehicle and snatched his valuables, including two gold rings, weighing about 2.5 tolas, a gold kada, weighing around five tolas, a gold chain and a handbag containing ₹45,000 cash.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused later drove towards Chhat Road, where they pushed Rahul out of the vehicle and sped away in his Scorpio. They later abandoned the SUV about a kilometre away before escaping. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused later drove towards Chhat Road, where they pushed Rahul out of the vehicle and sped away in his Scorpio. They later abandoned the SUV about a kilometre away before escaping. {{/usCountry}}

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The victim alleged that the men also threatened to kill him and his family if he approached the police.

After the incident, Rahul contacted his friend Amritpal Singh, who took him to Dhakoli civil hospital for treatment. Following medical examination, the two approached Zirakpur police and lodged a complaint. A case under Section 308(2) (extortion), 140(3) (kidnapping), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. Police officials said efforts are on to identify the accused and trace them through the registration number of the Baleno used in the crime.

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