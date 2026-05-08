Mohali mishap: Man killed after car on wrong side crashes into his vehicle

A 54-year-old man died after a car allegedly coming from the wrong side collided with his vehicle on Bharat Mala Road near Jhanjhari village in Kharar on Wednesday night, police said. The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who was driving a Toyota Etios. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Sunil Kumar, who was driving a Toyota Etios, bearing registration number CH-01-AR-3527.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of a Hyundai i20 (PB-11-BT-6798) under Sections 281 (reckless or negligent driving), 106(1) (causing death by any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kharar police station.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Anil Kumar, the two had left home around 9 pm. While Sunil was driving ahead, Anil was following on a motorcycle. Around 9.30 pm, after crossing a bridge on Bharat Mala Road, the Hyundai i20 allegedly entered the wrong side of the road and rammed into the driver’s side of the Etios.

The impact pushed the victim’s car backwards for some distance, while the i20 veered off the road, the complainant told police.

Anil said he pulled his brother out of the damaged vehicle and rushed him to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where doctors declared him dead. He told police that Sunil had suffered severe injuries in the crash.

The complainant further alleged that the other driver sustained comparatively minor injuries. Passersby reportedly assisted the driver after the accident.