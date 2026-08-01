Mohali MLA urges sanitation workers to end strike, promises talks on demands

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Friday urged sanitation workers to end their strike and resolve their demands through talks, saying the Punjab government had taken steps for their welfare, including increasing their monthly salary from ₹10,000 to ₹20,000 and removing the contractual system.

Singh claimed that desilting of drains, cleaning of road gullies and other pre-monsoon maintenance had been completed to reduce waterlogging in vulnerable areas of the city. (HT File)

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The AAP MLA said at a press conference that the government had created a policy to regularise contractual sanitation workers who have completed three years of service. He appealed to workers not to allow political parties to exploit the issue and said the government was ready to address genuine demands through dialogue.

Kulwant Singh also said more than ₹700 crore had been allocated for power infrastructure works in Mohali under the state’s power sector reforms. He said the works include replacing old wiring, transformers and junction boxes in urban and rural areas.

Singh claimed that desilting of drains, cleaning of road gullies and other pre-monsoon maintenance had been completed to reduce waterlogging in vulnerable areas of the city.

The MLA said welfare schemes such as 300 free electricity units, health insurance, free medicines and tests at Aam Aadmi Clinics and financial assistance for women would continue.

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{{^usCountry}} Senior deputy mayor Rajinder Prashad Sharma, deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa and other party leaders were present at the press conference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior deputy mayor Rajinder Prashad Sharma, deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa and other party leaders were present at the press conference. {{/usCountry}}

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